Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Baltimore is counting on linebacker David Ojabo hitting the ground running in Year 2.

The outside linebacker is making strides this offseason after missing the bulk of his rookie campaign, according to Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

"The first thing is he has a full year of the program to physically get himself to a spot…" Macdonald said Wednesday. "He looks great. I feel like he's put on some good weight, looks stronger, looks fast right now. I think, more than anything, mentally, I think he's in a great spot as well. I think you're gonna see a lot of confidence from him throughout the process. That's great to see him in good spirits."

Ojabo, a projected first-round pick last season, fell to the Ravens in the second round after suffering an Achilles tear at Michigan's Pro Day. Ojabo appeared in just two regular-season games, playing 21 total snaps on defense -- 20 coming in the season finale. He played two defensive snaps in Baltimore's wild-card loss to the Bengals.

The Michigan product generated 11 sacks in his final collegiate season. The Ravens are banking on the 23-year-old getting that burst back and adding to Baltimore's pass rush in 2023 alongside Odafe Oweh.