Around the NFL

Rashan Gary announces intention to enter NFL draft

Published: Nov 26, 2018 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One of the top underclassmen in college football is ready for his next step.

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary announced his intention to enter the upcoming NFL draft via a video posted to YouTube Monday.

Gary, the No. 4 prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's and Bucky Brooks' 2019 prospect rankings list, was a force for the nation's top-ranked defense, racking up 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks in just nine games. The Wolverines stymied opponents on a weekly basis following an early-season loss at Notre Dame, winning by wide margins thanks to their suffocating defense and steadily improving offense.

That same group suffered multiple key injuries, including a brief exit by Gary, in a 62-39 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

For his career, Gary logged 10.5 sacks from 2016-2018 in 35 games played. He's steadily owned the No. 4 spot in Jeremiah's and Brooks' rankings for much of the college season, though there are concerns about his durability. These same concerns should make it unlikely that he'll play in Michigan's upcoming bowl game, now that the loss to Ohio State has essentially knocked the Wolverines out of College Football Playoff contention.

Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry also announced his intention to enter the upcoming draft via Twitter.

Harry teamed with Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins to post consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, serving as Arizona State's top threat in the passing game in that span. Harry has been an instant contributor sinec arriving in 2016, recording at least 58 receptions in each of his three seasons in Tempe, and scoring 17 touchdowns on 155 receptions between 2017-2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.
news

Aaron Rodgers discusses Davante Adams' absence; WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 list, out Thursday

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers addressed Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW