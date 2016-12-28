Rashad Jennings: Everyone on Giants will play Sunday

"You can work on some of the things that obviously have plagued us thus far this season," Justin Pugh said. "Obviously we have done some really good things, we have 10 wins. There is a reason why we are in the playoffs. But to go out there and do some things, personally and as a unit, as an offensive line, we obviously have things that we want to work on from last week and you go out there and do that. And like I said before, you want to be ascending going into the playoffs, and we have a chance to do that going up against a tough divisional opponent in their place."