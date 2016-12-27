Week 17 NFL playoff scenarios

Editor's note: The following are the playoff scenarios for Week 17 in the NFL:
NFC
CLINCHED: Dallas -- NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta -- NFC South division title; Seattle -- NFC West division title; New York Giants -- playoff berth
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta clinches a first-round bye:
1) ATL win
2) ATL tie + SEA loss or tie
3) SEA loss + DET loss or tie
4) SEA tie + DET loss
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle clinches a first-round bye:
1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie
2) SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie
Detroit Lions
Detroit clinches division title:
1) DET win
Detroit clinches a first-round bye:
1) DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth:
1) DET tie
2) WAS loss or tie
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay clinches division title:
1) GB win or tie
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth:
1) WAS loss
2) WAS tie tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory over TB
(Note: GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: SEA, HOU, JAX, PHI. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario)
Washington Redskins
Washington clinches a playoff berth:
1) WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie
2) WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth:
1) TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB
(Note: TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: TEN, IND, DAL and SF)
AFC
CLINCHED: New England -- AFC East division title and first-round bye; Pittsburgh -- AFC North division title; Houston -- AFC South division title; Oakland -- playoff berth; Kansas City -- playoff berth; Miami -- playoff berth
New England Patriots
New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) NE win or tie
2) OAK loss or tie
Oakland Raiders
Oakland clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) OAK win or tie
2) KC loss or tie
Oakland clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) OAK win + NE loss
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) KC wins + OAK loss
Miami Dolphins
Miami clinches No. 5 seed:
1) MIA win + KC loss