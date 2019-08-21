Rashaad Penny among RB2s who deserve more touches in 2019

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jones had a rough go in his rookie season. The 38th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones was inactive for the first three games of the season (coach's decision) and missed four games with a hamstring injury. To put things in perspective, Jones had fewer rushing attempts and rushing yards last season than both Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yikes! Luckily, it's a new season, and Bruce Arians is steering the ship now. Jones should feel pretty good about what he's done in camp and the preseason, as he is making a case to earn the RB1 job. Even if Jones doesn't earn the top spot on the depth chart, he should see plenty of carries in Arians' offense, considering the coach has had nothing but praise for Jones all offseason. Right now, I expect to see more of the player who lit it up at USC and less of the rookie who struggled to stay on the field.