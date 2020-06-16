Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: NFC South claims No. 1

I really don't think there's much of a debate here. Brady is the G.O.A.T., and he's still playing at a much higher level than some people seem to think. In fact, I expect Brady to be amazing in Year 1 with the Buccaneers, throwing the ball to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady hasn't had a receiving duo this good since peak Randy Moss/Wes Welker, and the QB ran roughshod over the league with those guys. I think Evans is the second-most-talented receiver Brady's ever thrown to (minus the cup of coffee with Antonio Brown). Evans and Godwin will be the top receiving tandem in football in 2020. Oh, and old friend Rob Gronkowski will help Brady early as a security blanket, with the G.O.A.T. tight end joining a position group that already includes enticing weapons O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. In New Orleans, Brees is still great. And adding a veteran stud (Emmanuel Sanders) across from the best receiver in the game today (Michael Thomas) will make the 41-year-old quarterback even better than he was last year, when he again led the NFL in completion percentage (74.3) and posted another sparkling touchdown-to-interception ratio (27:4). A healthy Alvin Kamara helps, too. Although Ryan has a league MVP under his belt, the Falcons QB inexplicably remains underrated. Guy's a stud, still squarely in the prime of a Hall of Fame-caliber career. With the dynamic duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley out wide, Ryan will enjoy another season of domination. Bridgewater is clearly the fourth-best quarterback in this division -- and I'm a huge Teddy B fan. He was so good subbing for an injured Brees last year, winning all five of his starts while racking up a 9:2 TD-to-INT ratio. I love him in Joe Brady's offense, which will have Bridgewater slinging it to a whole bunch of catch-and-run playmakers. Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield and the explosive receiving trio of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robbie Anderson? Matt Rhule's first Panthers team should create some fireworks.