Rank's 11 Week 12 sleepers: Finally, Tajae Sharpe!

I mean, Goldberg just pinned Brock Lesnar in one-minute and 25 seconds! Oh wait, did you think I was referring to R. Kelley, Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins? Well, I will get to them in a second. Let me say this very quickly about Survivor Series. I started off dazed and wondered why the WWE would do such a thing. (And really, if you don't care about this just skip to the next paragraph.) But after some soul-searching, I determined the whole pay per view (PPV) was really well done. I hadn't had a true 'holy [expletive]' moment in the WWE since WrestleMania XXX. When Brock beat the Undertaker, coincidentally. But the WWE just delivered on it. So many times you become a jaded jerk who thinks he has everything figured out, and then the script is completely flipped. There are a lot of things that bug me about PPVs, but you can't be upset when the E actually delivered on something memorable. So I liked it.