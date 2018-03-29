Randy Gregory prepping to apply for reinstatement

"We assume worst-case on any situations, whether it's the money or availability, especially if players are facing suspensions," Jones said, via ESPN. "Obviously last year when we knew [Ezekiel Elliott] faced a possible suspension we kept extra running backs, assuming worst case. So we have to move forward, assuming that Randy is not going to be here. If he is here, obviously it's a big deal. First and foremost for him if he could get himself in a situation where he feels like he could actually play football."