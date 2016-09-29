Randy Gregory suspended additional 10 games by NFL

Randy Gregory was officially suspended 10 games without pay Thursday for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, according to a league spokesman.

The second-year pass rusher, who was removed from the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/did not report list three weeks ago after leaving rehab, is currently three games into the four-game suspension he is serving for his first substance-abuse violation. With the 10-game suspension tacked on, he won't be eligible to return to the team until Dec. 19. The first game he could play in for the Cowboys this season would be the team's Week 16 contest against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26.

Gregory dropped his suspension appeal two weeks ago.

A consensus top-10 talent leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft, Gregory plummeted to Dallas in the second round due to a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Nebraska star also was late to pre-draft interviews amid concerns about his ability to handle the "mental rigors" of professional football.

Cowboys executive vice president and chief operating officer Stephen Jones made it clear months ago that the second-year edge rusher was on thin ice.

"This is a disappointment," Jones said after Gregory was suspended four games in February. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."