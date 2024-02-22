Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott newest NFL Competition Committee members

McDermott's Bills have already had a role in a rule change that played a pivotal role in the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII, the league's second overtime Super Bowl in history and first in which both teams were afforded an opportunity to score regardless on if the first team scored a touchdown. After holding San Francisco to a field goal to start overtime, Kansas City marched down the field to score a walk-off touchdown and secure its second straight Lombardi Trophy.

The overtime rule was adjusted after Buffalo's heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Kansas City in the 2021 Divisional Round, in which the Chiefs won the toss in overtime and scored a TD, winning the thrilling shootout before the Bills had a chance to possess the ball. With this outcome in mind, the NFL eventually adjusted its overtime rules for postseason games, affording each team an opportunity to score.