Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.

The Pro Bowl offensive lineman announced on an NFLPA video conference with reporters on Friday that he and his whole family tested positive for COVID-19 this summer.

"It was definitely a scary thing and realize how contagious this is," Whitworth said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Whitworth said a family member went out to lunch with a friend and contracted the virus. Soon Whitworth's entire family, including himself, his wife, his kids, and his in-laws, all tested positive. His father-in-law was hospitalized but is back at home now.

"It doesn't take much, and it can spread like wildfire," he added.

Whitworth shared his story in hopes of relaying how contagious the virus can be and imploring others to take precautions to protect everyone's family.