Around the NFL

Rams' Kupp: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be' in rehab

Published: Mar 21, 2019 at 01:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cooper Kupp's absence following a mid-November ACL tear tossed the Los Angeles Rams' offense off-kilter.

Kupp's presence in Sean McVay's game-planning wasn't fully appreciated until it was wiped away. The numbers, however, were pretty evident. Jared Goff completed 68.4 percent of his passes and generated a 113 passer rating through Week 10 with Kupp on the field. In the six regular-season tilts after the wideout's ACL tear, those numbers dipped to 59.8 percent and 83.9. Sure, other factors aided that downturn, but the slot receiver's injury certainly played a role.

The third-year pro is running and appears on track in his months-long recovery.

"I feel good. I don't think we like to talk about being on pace or off pace, ahead or behind or anything like that, but I think I'm where I'm supposed to be," Kupp said recently, via the team's official website. "Now, to get back on the field and put cleats on for the first time since the injury, it feels like it really just kind of refreshes things and gives me some new motivation to be able to go attack this thing."

Kupp has been a security blanket for Goff through his two-year career. A slot maven, Kupp generated 40 receptions for 566 yards and six TDs in eight games in 2018. His pace before the initial knee injury in Week 6 was even better. In the first five games, Kupp averaged 87 yards receiving and a touchdown on six receptions per tilt.

While Josh Reynolds added a different size/speed element to the Rams offense while replacing Kupp during the RamsSuper Bowl run, L.A. missed the underneath routes from the slot. Kupp's skillset pairs perfectly with the talent of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods on the outside to help make McVay's offense run smoothly.

Watching the Rams lose in the Super Bowl without him was tough for Kupp, who admitted the injury taught him "patience" with the process.

"Thinking forward to that point, it's tough with this injury. Like I've said, I always want to be looking forward, but once you get too far ahead it's tough," Kupp said. "I'm never going to live in a state of doubt -- that I don't belong here, that I'm not supposed to be here. Like I said, [it's] the realization that the injury did happen and that I am where I'm supposed to be."

When Kupp starts cutting on his surgically repaired knee, it will represent a big step. Until then, the pivotal slot receiver will continue to chug along in his rehab, hoping to return by training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
news

Texans moving toward hiring DC Lovie Smith as head coach

The Texans are moving toward naming Lovie Smith their head coach for 2022, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he 'can get better everywhere' after stellar rookie season

﻿Micah Parsons﻿' rookie campaign was a revelation, with the Dallas Cowboys linebacker proving to be a playmaker all over the field. The 22-year-old, however, believes he's just scratching the surface of his ability.
news

Tom Brady: If not for tuck rule, I'm probably Drew Bledsoe's backup in 2002

During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule," Tom Brady said if it weren't for that victory on their way to the Super Bowl, he believes he would have returned to being Drew Bledsoe's backup.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'still not over' loss to Bengals in AFC title game

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still feeling the loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals during his trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was arrested and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Sunday, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. 
news

Texans interview defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for head coaching job

Lovie Smith, the Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Houston head coaching position and was interviewed for the vacancy on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to become their new head coach, the team announced Sunday after it was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC's win over NFC

In a Pro Bowl overflowing with touchdown passes and interceptions, the AFC on Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium was able to earn its fifth consecutive victory over the NFC. 
news

Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

Pittsburgh is hiring Teryl Austin to be its next defensive coordinator. Austin, previously the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and secondary coach, replaces Keith Butler, who retired this offseason after 19 years with the club.
news

Trevor Lawrence 'really relieved' by Jaguars' hire of former NFL QB Doug Pederson: 'Everybody's excited'

For Trevor Lawrence, the long wait for a new head coach left him and the Jaguars directionless, but Saturday's introductory press conference of Doug Pederson felt, finally, like the start of something special.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW