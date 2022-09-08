Aaron Donald submitted retirement letter to Rams during offseason

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

By late in the offseason, May 9 to be exact, Aaron Donald appeared to have made up his mind. The rumors that floated around the time of Super Bowl LVI had been swirling, but now he seemed certain.

And so the agent for the greatest defensive tackle to ever play sent a letter to the only team Donald's played for, the Rams, and informed them of his decision to retire, according to several sources informed of the situation.

The letter, which has been an unreported secret since it was sent, was on Athletes First letterhead and addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Simply, it stated that Donald had informed the Rams he was retiring effective on May 9. It came with instructions to send it in to the league office.

But the letter was never sent to the NFL.

What transpired next paved the way for a massive contract adjustment for Donald to commit to the Super Bowl champs for another two years. He will be on the field tonight against the Bills in the 2022 NFL regular-season opener (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC).

By that point back in May, contract talks for Donald, who was about to turn 31 and had three years left on his original six-year, $136 million extension, had stalled. His agent Todd France at Athletes First had pushed for a large raise but no new years on his deal -- something that never happens for a defensive player, with the biggest such example for an offensive player being when then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got an $8 million raise in 2019.

What Donald and his camp sought was far bigger than $8 million.

The contract negotiations looked grim based on the views of everyone involved, and Donald appeared done playing in the NFL. He had accomplished everything one can accomplish, with eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and now a Super Bowl title.

So, the letter was sent to the Rams, and Donald was at peace with his decision. The only caveat was this: The Rams brass, Donald and his agent had a zoom set up the next day to discuss his contract. The letter stayed unearthed until that meeting just to be sure there wasn't anything they could do. Meanwhile, the Rams were endlessly respectful of Donald, regardless of his decision, simply wanting to know when and how to properly honor him for his stellar career.

Instead, there was a slightly encouraging conversation between Donald's agent and the Rams and another one was scheduled. And then another. And another. And suddenly the two sides were even more encouraged that an impossible deal could get done.

Also, a key date in June 1 loomed. Had Donald's retirement letter been submitted to the league at that time, it would have triggered a $21.5 million salary-cap hit in 2022 for the Rams. After June 1, the $21.5 million became only $9 million. So, the timing was important.

The thought of Donald's retirement was very real. For both sides, however, continuing to talk made sense. Sparked by Donald's letter, whether it was strategic or real, the parties had time and a window to get a new contract done.

Was Donald serious enough to retire? Would the Rams have sent the letter in? Was it a negotiating move aimed at handing a player with three years left some leverage?

No one will know. But Donald's situation was treated with necessary seriousness from all sides, and in the end a deal was struck on June 6.

A $40 million raise over three years -- without adding new years -- meant Donald would earn $95 million over three years. The $31.6M average salary reset the market for all defensive players, but looking only at the average annual salary doesn't tell the whole story of this unprecedented $40 million raise.

Essentially, a two-year commitment to the champs, with an opportunity to play a third if it made sense. And so, Donald won't retire.

Instead, he'll play tonight.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report

Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

news

Behind Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus, 2022 Chicago Bears will be better than you think

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears might not contend for a Super Bowl in 2022 -- but Adam Rank thinks they do have a chance to surprise some folks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE