Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Kevin Patra

The Los Angeles Rams are keeping the band together for the foreseeable future.

The club announced Thursday contract extensions for general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay that run through the 2026 season.

McVay's extension became public knowledge in August, but the club waited to announce it until Snead's deal was done.

The news comes down on the day the Rams open their Super Bowl title defense against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener.

"As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community."

Snead has been with the Rams since 2012, helping spearhead a perennial winner with a wheeling-and-dealing style that generated a "screw them picks" mentality. Snead has made 70 trades since becoming the GM and made 96 draft picks, five of which have become All-Pros (most since 2012), including Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

The GM helped hire McVay in 2017, and the duo spurred the Rams to become one of the NFL's winningest teams over the past five seasons. Under Snead and McVay, Los Angeles has captured four NFC West titles, two NFC championships and a Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Snead-McVay era has never earned a losing record, compiling a 55-26 regular-season record over the last five years.

The Rams believe the next five seasons will bring just as much glitz and hardware to L.A.

