Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

Still on the mend after offseason surgery, Jalen Ramsey will not be on the field when the Rams' training camp begins this weekend.

Los Angeles placed Ramsey on the physically unable to perform list Friday, indicating that when the Rams rookies and veterans report for camp Saturday, their All-Pro cornerback teammate will not be ready to return from the shoulder procedure he had earlier this offseason.

The news of Ramsey's surgery was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on June 21, who added Ramsey had been playing with tears in both shoulders throughout Los Angeles' Super Bowl-winning season. Ramsey later posted a photo on Instagram showing him wearing a sling on his left shoulder post-surgery.

"He's doing good. He's been attacking the rehab the right way. He's feeling good," head coach Sean McVay said of Ramsey during a press conference Friday afternoon. "When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go. So we'll be smart about that progress for him."