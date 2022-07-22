Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) place on PUP list to start training camp

Published: Jul 22, 2022 at 07:01 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Still on the mend after offseason surgery, Jalen Ramsey will not be on the field when the Rams' training camp begins this weekend.

Los Angeles placed Ramsey on the physically unable to perform list Friday, indicating that when the Rams rookies and veterans report for camp Saturday, their All-Pro cornerback teammate will not be ready to return from the shoulder procedure he had earlier this offseason.

The news of Ramsey's surgery was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on June 21, who added Ramsey had been playing with tears in both shoulders throughout Los Angeles' Super Bowl-winning season. Ramsey later posted a photo on Instagram showing him wearing a sling on his left shoulder post-surgery.

"He's doing good. He's been attacking the rehab the right way. He's feeling good," head coach Sean McVay said of Ramsey during a press conference Friday afternoon. "When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go. So we'll be smart about that progress for him."

Joining Ramsey on the PUP list are linebacker Travin Howard (groin), running back Kyren Williams (foot) and safety Quentin Lake. McVay added Friday that Howard might need surgery. Players put on the PUP list ahead of the start of training camp can return at any time.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray following contract extension: 'This is where I want to be'

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became the second-highest paid player in the NFL on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed his new contract and his hopes for his future in Arizona.

news

Running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards among six Ravens placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Six Ravens – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and safety Ar'Darius Washington -- were placed on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid unsure if OT Orlando Brown will report to training camp

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Friday he wasn't sure if left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger laments missed opportunities in final years of career, hopes for place in Canton

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, looking back on his career, believes the game changed from team-first to me-first, that it was "mostly" general manager Kevin Colbert who wanted to move on at QB, and that he's done enough to head to the Hall of Fame.

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

The Browns announced they've placed third-round pick WR David Bell on the active/PUP list, but also assigned fourth-round pick DT Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

The main holdover from last year's Chiefs receiver group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW