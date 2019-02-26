Around the NFL

Rams' Andrew Whitworth announces he'll return in '19

Published: Feb 26, 2019 at 01:43 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Andrew Whitworth is putting off retirement for at least one more season.

The 37-year-old left tackle announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will return for the 2019 season and play out the remainder of his deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Leading up to and following the Rams' loss in Super Bowl LIII, Whitworth had publicly said he would consider retiring in the offseason but needed to take time to think it over.

"You know, I don't know," he said immediately after the Super Bowl. "Some guys in the locker room were begging me to not say anything like that. So, you know, I have no idea. I really don't. I still love playing. I still love the game. I still feel great. Still play at a high level. We'll see. I'll let the offseason play out and kinda see what's best for the franchise, what's best for me, and we'll kind of see what happens."

On Tuesday, he decided what's best is a return to football and another run at his first Super Bowl title.

Whitworth's return is a boon for the Rams, who now don't need to replace him and his All-Pro play at left tackle. This also allows L.A. to refocus on retaining or replacing Rodger Saffold at left guard (free agent) and re-signing John Sullivan at center (entering final year of deal).

The veteran is slated to make $10.3 million in base salary. Whitworth's $500k roster bonus is due on March 17.

A man who mused fatalistically just three weeks ago about our collective mortality, Whitworth has chosen to stave off football's Grim Reaper for at least one more year.

