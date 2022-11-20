Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos 

During some hard times for the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a sigh of relief ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams is officially active for the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the host Denver Broncos.

Adams is dealing with an abdomen injury that drew a questionable designation on Friday.

For a Raiders team desperately in need of breaking a three-game losing streak, having Adams is a major boon.

Adams had nine receptions for 101 yards in the Raiders' Week 4 victory against Denver, which was Vegas' first win of the season. He leads Las Vegas with 57 receptions, 784 yards receiving and eight receiving touchdowns. To say he's quarterback Derek Carr's favorite target is an understatement, as he has 26 more catches than his nearest teammate (Josh Jacobs, 31 receptions), close to four hundred more yards than anyone else (Mack Hollins, 416 yards) and six more TDs than his nearest teammate (Hollins, two TDs).

With receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller already on injured reserve, the Raiders' receiving corps would've been barren without Adams going up against the league's No. 1 passing defense on Sunday.