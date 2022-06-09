Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

A blockbuster trade this offseason saw the breakup of Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams, but there is no ill will between the historic QB-WR duo following the split.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the newly acquired Raiders wide receiver said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Rodgers' uncertain playing status playing a factor in his exit out of Green Bay.
"Oh, yeah. We've talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood," Adams said. "We had talks just like what he said the other day. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision, as well. Because where I am in my career -- and this isn't a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he's a great guy -- I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn't really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two.
"So my decision was to be here, and he respected that, he understood that it has a lot to do with where I want to raise my kids, family, being closer to home. ... We've had a lot of good talks, man. He understands where I'm coming from, I understood where he was coming from, so we kind of just left it at that."
Questions about Adams' current relationship with the Packers QB were prompted by comments made this week by Rodgers, who said he "can't fault" his former teammate for making the demands that led to his eventual exodus from Green Bay. Rodgers spent much of this offseason mulling retirement before signing a three-year, $150 million extension.
Adams, who received a five-year, $141.25 million contract upon his arrival in Las Vegas, enters his next NFL chapter with a former college teammate in QB Derek Carr. The two-time All-Pro provided similarities between the two QBs while adding a distinct contrast he's still acclimating to after spending the last eight seasons with Rodgers.
"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," Adams said. "They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already. Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."
Carr enters 2022 coming off a career-high 4,804 passing yards and 428 completions last season, leading the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in five years. In just eight seasons at the helm, the 31-year-old QB is already the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns, but has yet to cement a true legacy without a playoff victory during his tenure.
A pass-catching talent like Adams should not only elevate Carr's game, but also that of the entire Raiders offense in Year 1 with Josh McDaniels as head coach. Adams hopes to provide Carr with the same type of connection he had with Rodgers, which saw plenty of deep runs in the postseason.
"Lot of similarities, but much different, and I think Derek is in a position where he's chasing to be one of those all-time greats like that, which is, like I said, that's not a slight on Derek whatsoever; I wouldn't be here if I was slighting Derek," Adams said. "But I don't think I'm ready to compare myself to Jerry Rice just yet -- we'll see when it's all said and done or after some more time just to be fair overall -- and I think the same is with Derek where we're both chasing it and still got a lot in front of us."