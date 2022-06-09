Around the NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Published: Jun 09, 2022 at 07:09 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

A blockbuster trade this offseason saw the breakup of Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams, but there is no ill will between the historic QB-WR duo following the split.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the newly acquired Raiders wide receiver said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Rodgers' uncertain playing status playing a factor in his exit out of Green Bay.

"Oh, yeah. We've talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood," Adams said. "We had talks just like what he said the other day. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision, as well. Because where I am in my career -- and this isn't a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he's a great guy -- I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn't really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two.

"So my decision was to be here, and he respected that, he understood that it has a lot to do with where I want to raise my kids, family, being closer to home. ... We've had a lot of good talks, man. He understands where I'm coming from, I understood where he was coming from, so we kind of just left it at that."

Questions about Adams' current relationship with the Packers QB were prompted by comments made this week by Rodgers, who said he "can't fault" his former teammate for making the demands that led to his eventual exodus from Green Bay. Rodgers spent much of this offseason mulling retirement before signing a three-year, $150 million extension.

Adams, who received a five-year, $141.25 million contract upon his arrival in Las Vegas, enters his next NFL chapter with a former college teammate in QB Derek Carr. The two-time All-Pro provided similarities between the two QBs while adding a distinct contrast he's still acclimating to after spending the last eight seasons with Rodgers.

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," Adams said. "They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already. Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."

Carr enters 2022 coming off a career-high 4,804 passing yards and 428 completions last season, leading the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in five years. In just eight seasons at the helm, the 31-year-old QB is already the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns, but has yet to cement a true legacy without a playoff victory during his tenure.

A pass-catching talent like Adams should not only elevate Carr's game, but also that of the entire Raiders offense in Year 1 with Josh McDaniels as head coach. Adams hopes to provide Carr with the same type of connection he had with Rodgers, which saw plenty of deep runs in the postseason.

"Lot of similarities, but much different, and I think Derek is in a position where he's chasing to be one of those all-time greats like that, which is, like I said, that's not a slight on Derek whatsoever; I wouldn't be here if I was slighting Derek," Adams said. "But I don't think I'm ready to compare myself to Jerry Rice just yet -- we'll see when it's all said and done or after some more time just to be fair overall -- and I think the same is with Derek where we're both chasing it and still got a lot in front of us."

Related Content

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Crucial weeks' ahead to work out DK Metcalf extension

As DK Metcalf seeks a contract extension with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll said he's been in contact with the standout wide receiver as they enter a "crucial" time in looking to work out a deal before training camp in July.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that he doesn't expect rookie WR Jameson Williams (knee) to be ready for training camp.

news

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

news

Geno Smith, Drew Lock embracing Seahawks quarterback battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked in a quarterback battle to become the Seahawks starter that is destined to go deep into training camp. Thus far, the competition has been healthy, not acrimonious.

news

Sammy Watkins knows 'back is against the wall' as he targets revival in Green Bay

Sammy Watkins knows he hasn't lived up to lofty expectations, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is embracing the chance to change it.

news

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

news

Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

Regardless of how important the 2022 campaign could be for his career as a whole, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is sticking to the age-old mantra of "one day at a time."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back -- along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW