Raiders Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Alec Ingold always striving to help 'one more kid' find a home

Giving of his time and efforts off the field didn't emanate from Miami, though. It's something that's been with Ingold for quite some time – all the way back to growing up in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Always quick to point out and appreciate the efforts of a support staff that includes his marketing and community relations teams, it's always begun with his parents – mother Chris and father Pat.

"I think it really starts with my parents. Being adopted, understanding how important that support system was for me, how I was raised," Ingold says. "My parents mean the world to me and the way they raised me growing up, I always knew it was about helping the person next to you. Whether that's on the football field being accountable, being a good teammate or in the community, having a platform to give back. It really starts with them. That whole adoption thing is huge for me. I feel like that gives me a sense of, 'I'm on this planet to do something.' There's that divine intervention of 'I'm here for a reason.' I'm gonna do everything I can to impact the people around me because that's what my parents did for me. They gave me the best opportunity possible to live out my dreams. That's kind of where I got that from and that's where the support toward Raise the Future AdoptUSKids, the national spokesperson-type thing kind of parlays into that."

Ahead of Election Day, Ingold was active in a "Get Out and Vote" campaign and he offered his support to Special Olympics competitors from Nevada and California by way of a "Virtual Fall Sports & Fitness" workout. In Las Vegas, Ingold aided the Three-Square Food Bank's Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund in providing 31,000 healthy meals for kids, veterans and furloughed workers and he also served meals to first- and second-graders at Jack Dailey Elementary. But it's adoption and AdoptUSKids that beckons him above all and what he's chosen as the charity that will receive an NFL donation in his name as a result of Ingold's MOTY nomination.