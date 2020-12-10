2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

"This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities. The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most."

Then with the Jacksonville Jaguars, current Baltimore Ravens defensive end ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ was the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. There are currently six active players who have won the award -- Drew Brees, Jason Witten, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Watt and Campbell. All of the active award recipients continue to wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year patch on their jerseys. Beginning in Week 14, all 2020 nominees will wear an NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

"I am incredibly thankful that football has provided me with a platform to give back," 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year Award-winner Chris Long said after winning award, "and I am proud that so many of my colleagues have decided to use this stage to create positive and impactful change in our local communities and around the world."

The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, which will air on CBS the week of Super Bowl LV. Each nominee will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their chosen charity, while the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.