Raiders to test Texans' secondary; two Giants in CB rankings

Jackson, on the other hand, is a bump-and-run corner. He likes to get up in the receiver's face and disrupt the timing between quarterback and receiver. He is a good tackler, but the reason he's not in my rankings is simple. He's allowed three touchdowns this season. I would rather see a corner give up eight catches for 100 yards with no touchdowns than three catches for 47 yards and two scores. Jackson often beats the receiver in positioning, but needs to finish the play. I want him to regularly find a way to deflect or intercept the ball. He has to start winning that battle. This season, he has allowed 23 receptions for 287 yards (12.5 yards per catch) on 36 targets for a completion percentage of 63.8. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is 3:1 in seven games -- sitting out Weeks 5 and 6 after going down Week 4 with a hamstring injury.