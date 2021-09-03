Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

An eventful week for running back Peyton Barber will now see him land in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The move comes after Barber was cut by Washington on Tuesday and then signed to its practice squad.

A five-year NFL veteran, Barber played his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and the 2020 campaign in Washington, where he tallied 258 yards and four touchdowns on 94 rushes.