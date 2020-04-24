Raiders select do-it-all offensive stud Lynn Bowden

Bowden brings rare run-after-catch skills and was reputed as one of the toughest players on the UK squad. He figures to add the most immediate value in an NFL offense that feeds him the ball on shorter, high-percentage routes, and scouts believe he projects most effectively from the slot position. That figures to complement Ruggs especially well, as Ruggs should provide a blistering-fast deep threat on the outside with the 4.27 speed that led all NFL Scouting Combine participants.