Around the NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) inactive for Christmas Day game vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 25, 2023 at 10:20 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Josh Jacobs won't be back in time for Christmas.

Jacobs will miss his second consecutive game for the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the host Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in the first game of a holiday tripleheader, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The Raiders later officially ruled Jacobs inactive.

Jacobs missed Week 15 due to a quad injury and was questionable for Week 16 due to the same quad injury, along with an illness.

Sans Jacobs, the Raiders absolutely exploded in a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, though it would be rather earth-shattering to expect another such performance against the Chiefs.

Prior to Week 15, Jacobs was almost solely the Raiders' rushing attack.

His 805 rushing yards were 742 more than the team's second-leading rusher. However, Las Vegas fared well rushing against the Chargers -- and in every other facet -- with Zamir White's 69 yards on 17 carries leading the team's ground game, which netted 124 yards.

White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are likely to lead another committee approach versus the Chiefs.

The Raiders (6-8) kick off against the Chiefs (9-5) at 1 p.m. ET Monday.

Related Content

news

Head coach Shane Steichen: Colts' 10-point outing vs. Falcons 'wasn't us'

Indianapolis traveled to Atlanta riding high on five wins in its last six, but after a promising first drive, the Colts fell flat against a better-prepared Falcons squad in a 29-10 loss.
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Monday's Christmas Day Week 16 tripleheader: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Monday. 
news

QB Baker Mayfield has been 'outstanding' with Buccaneers 'clawing' toward playoffs 

Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to set up a win-and-in scenario over each of its final two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on attack mode in all phases.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes turn authoring game-winning drive: 'I'm thinking just like last week'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found himself slowed by Tennessee's defense upon his return to Seattle's starting lineup , but he rallied the troops to lead a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes and change to overcome the Titans, 20-17.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy laments key mistakes in loss to Dolphins, vows to be 'road warriors'

The opportunity was there for the Dallas Cowboys to flip the script, but Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins continued the ongoing road struggles.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 