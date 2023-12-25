Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) inactive for Christmas Day game vs. Chiefs

Josh Jacobs won't be back in time for Christmas.

Jacobs will miss his second consecutive game for the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the host Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in the first game of a holiday tripleheader, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The Raiders later officially ruled Jacobs inactive.

Jacobs missed Week 15 due to a quad injury and was questionable for Week 16 due to the same quad injury, along with an illness.

Sans Jacobs, the Raiders absolutely exploded in a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, though it would be rather earth-shattering to expect another such performance against the Chiefs.

Prior to Week 15, Jacobs was almost solely the Raiders' rushing attack.

His 805 rushing yards were 742 more than the team's second-leading rusher. However, Las Vegas fared well rushing against the Chargers -- and in every other facet -- with Zamir White's 69 yards on 17 carries leading the team's ground game, which netted 124 yards.

White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are likely to lead another committee approach versus the Chiefs.