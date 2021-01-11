Around the NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs charged with failure to exercise due care, not charged with DUI

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was charged with failure to exercise due care in the wake of his single-car accident last week in Las Vegas, his attorneys disclosed in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"Our client Josh Jacobs was involved in a single vehicle accident on the morning of January 4th in Las Vegas, NV and sustained minor injuries, including a laceration to his forehead," the statement read. "Contrary to early media reports, Josh was never charged with a DUI. After an extensive review of the evidence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a Complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care. Josh appreciates the district attorney's thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene."

The Clark Count District Attorney also released a statement on Monday regarding Jacobs' case.

"The police investigation in the Josh Jacobs' case revealed that Mr. Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him, said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. "However, based on Mr. Jacobs' driving behavior, my office has filed a Criminal Complaint for one misdemeanor count of Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."

Due care laws are generally concerned with preventing accidents and mitigating hazards and vary depending on the state. Due care under Nevada State Law is explained under NRS 484B.270.

Jacobs was originally booked on suspicion of driving under the influence last week by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Officers identified Jacobs as the driver of a single-vehicle accident near the McCarron International Airport and their investigation deemed Jacobs as impaired, per the police report.

Jacobs' attorneys intended to enter a not guilty plea if their client was officially charged with a DUI.

Jacobs had just played in the Raiders' Week 17 road game vs. the Denver Broncos the night before the accident. The 22-year-old played in 15 games this season, totaling 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

