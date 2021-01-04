Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Police officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the Airport Connector and Sunset Road at approximately 4:42 a.m. PT, according to an incident report obtained by NFL.com. An investigation revealed that the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired, per the report.

Jacobs sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Jacobs was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on a DUI charge.

Jacobs' attorneys said in a statement Monday, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, that they intend to enter a not guilty plea on Jacobs' behalf if he is officially charged.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," the statement read. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."