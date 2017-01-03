Around the NFL

Raiders expected to start Connor Cook vs. Texans

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 02:34 AM

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, it appears a rookie quarterback will be making his first start in an NFL playoff game.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Oakland Raiders are moving forward with "the expectation that" Connor Cook is their projected starter for Saturday's matchup against the Houston Texans. Matt McGloinsuffered an injury to his trapezius muscle in a season-ending loss to the Broncos and will not be ready. Cook, in relief, completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception. McGloin was 6 of 11 for 21 yards.

Derek Carr obviously broke his leg in a Christmas Eve win over the Colts.

For those enamored by the quarterback position, Saturday might be a difficult one to get excited about. If Cook starts, he'll face off against the embattled Texans starter Brock Osweiler who, despite some fleeting moments of solid play this season, was benched for his overall ineffectiveness. Osweiler's replacement, Tom Savage, sustained a concussion against the Titans this past weekend and has yet to be cleared.

Who would have guessed that the Texans would have a perceived advantage over anyone under center?

"There are two ways of looking at it, so I think obviously the weight of, 'Oh my gosh, this is your first start and it's going to be a playoff game,' that's a big one to bite off," Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, via CSN Bay Area. "Whether that is the case or whether (Cook) comes in in a backup role, we'll see.

"We're going to work through the week the best we can, see what we have health-wise with our team and then make that determination."

Both teams have potentially explosive running games and defenses, which may be what the matchup boils down to. Del Rio will be tested like never before, tailoring his game plan to a quarterback getting his feet wet on the sport's biggest stage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Can Patrick Mahomes see himself playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'I want to play as long as I can play'

It seems unfathomable that anyone could play as long and at the level that Tom Brady has, but could Patrick Mahomes see himself giving it a run and playing until he's 45?

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

news

NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made.

news

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, saying that he could play Sunday against the Steelers if all continues to go well.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice session in London. Fortunately for New Orleans, the absences weren't too concerning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Judge says Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones likely out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

There had been some speculation that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but Week 5 versus the L.A. Rams sounds like the earliest at this stage, depending on how the rehab goes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE