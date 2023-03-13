Raiders expected to be interested in former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With the NFL's two-day negotiation window officially open, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a popular target.
One team to keep an eye on: Las Vegas.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Raiders are expected to be in on the longtime 49ers quarterback, per sources informed of the situation.
The match would make plenty of sense on paper. Jimmy G is familiar with Josh McDaniels' offense from their time together in New England (2014-2016).
Following the release of Derek Carr, Vegas is in the market for a veteran signal-caller and a backup; 2022 second-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games for McDaniels, is joining the rival Broncos on a two-year, $10 million deal, Rapoport reported.
With Carr, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones off the market, Jimmy G represents one of the top remaining veteran QBs available. The Raiders, selecting No. 7 overall, could also look to the draft to bring in a rookie quarterback.
Garoppolo could find interest throughout the league early in the negotiating window. In addition to Vegas, the QB has former coaches with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, who are currently in a holding pattern waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision.