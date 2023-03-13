Raiders expected to be interested in former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The match would make plenty of sense on paper. Jimmy G is familiar with Josh McDaniels' offense from their time together in New England (2014-2016).

Following the release of Derek Carr, Vegas is in the market for a veteran signal-caller and a backup; 2022 second-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games for McDaniels, is joining the rival Broncos on a two-year, $10 million deal, Rapoport reported.

With Carr, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones off the market, Jimmy G represents one of the top remaining veteran QBs available. The Raiders, selecting No. 7 overall, could also look to the draft to bring in a rookie quarterback.