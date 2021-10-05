Around the NFL

Raiders-Chargers Monday night game under weather delay

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 08:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Well, it appears a stadium with a roof can still experience a weather delay.

The Monday night game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium has been delayed due to weather and the kickoff time is now estimated for 8:55 p.m. ET.

The game was originally scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET start.

Though SoFi Stadium has a translucent roof, there are openings in the upper deck that allow the breeze into the stadium, and with lightning strikes in the area, league officials are exercising caution.

SoFi Stadium is in its second year of operation, and because Los Angeles rarely experiences inclement weather, this is undoubtedly a first in the facility's young history. With nothing to do but wait until kickoff, we can acknowledge it's oddly appropriate that the team nicknamed the Bolts has a primetime game delayed by lightning. That's certainly worth a Jon Gruden scowl.

Related Content

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder) have chance to play in Week 5

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury looks to be a contusion, will be revaluated Wednesday and the veteran QB has a chance to play Sunday against the first-place Arizona Cardinals. LT Trent Williams (shoulder) is day-to-day and also has a chance to play. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio rips Ravens' last play: 'I thought it was (expletive), but I expected that from them'

Vic Fangio remains salty about the Ravens running the ball with three seconds left in the Broncos' 23-7 home loss. Asked Monday about the final play, in which the Ravens called a run to get over 100 yards rushing and tie the NFL record with 43 consecutive games surpassing the century mark, Fangio didn't hold back.
news

Reid: Chiefs will 'play it by ear' with Josh Gordon, who could be elevated for Week 5 game vs. Bills

Josh Gordon's latest comeback attempt could see his debut as soon as this weekend. Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Gordon potentially participating in Kansas City's Week 5 showdown with Buffalo.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job. Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.
news

Randall Cobb on 2-TD game in reunion with Aaron Rodgers: 'It's kind of like riding a bike'

Chalk up a W for Aaron Rodgers, wanna-be GM. For the first three weeks of the season, it seemed like Rodgers' insistence that the Packers acquire Randall Cobb was a superfluous waste of money. However, Week 4 told a different story in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
news

David Culley on 40-0 loss: Texans offense wouldn't have played well even with 'Joe Montana out there'

The Texans suffered the worst loss in franchise history in Sunday's embarrassing 40-0 wipeout at the hands of the Bills, and any optimism surrounding rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ has quickly evaporated.
news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson 'was aggressive when he needed to be' in first win with Jets

After imploring Jets rookie Zach Wilson to take the "boring" outlet pass at times, Robert Saleh was pleased with the strides he saw from his young QB in New York's win over Tennessee.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: '100% my call' to go for rushing record instead of kneeling out win 

After an interception with three seconds remaining, the Ravens didn't perform the perfunctory kneels. Instead, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ ran to the left edge before sliding down after earning five yards. 
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on play in loss: 'We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones played well on the rain-soaked night, tossing for chunk gains against heavy blitzes, getting the ball out quick and knowing where the open man would be.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW