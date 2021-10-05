Raiders-Chargers Monday night game under weather delay

Well, it appears a stadium with a roof can still experience a weather delay.

The Monday night game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium has been delayed due to weather and the kickoff time is now estimated for 8:55 p.m. ET.

The game was originally scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET start.

Though SoFi Stadium has a translucent roof, there are openings in the upper deck that allow the breeze into the stadium, and with lightning strikes in the area, league officials are exercising caution.