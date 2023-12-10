Raiders' Antonio Pierce learning from former head coaches as he aims to earn full-time job

As a former player, Piece is accustomed to real-time feedback on performance, and he has embraced the opportunity to grow and keep learning since taking over the interim job.

Pierce, 45, played nine NFL seasons and worked in business before spending eight years in various coaching roles at the high school and college levels. But he only became an NFL assistant last year as the linebackers coach in Las Vegas. The Raiders won Pierce's first two games as interim coach before losing their next two before last week's bye.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said Pierce has a real opportunity to earn the full-time head coaching job. And players continue to speak up on Pierce's behalf.