Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

It's official: Super Bowl LVIII is headed to Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Wednesday that the sport's biggest spectacle will be held inside of Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Feb. 11, 2024.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Davis said in a statement. "Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It's only the beginning..

"But for now ... Las Vegas ... The Super Bowl is coming to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World!"

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that team owners were expected to approve the decision to host the big game in Las Vegas during their annual meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Davis' announcement confirms such a decision has been reached.

Originally slated to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Super Bowl LVIII had previously been without a home after a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras prevented the Saints' home stadium from hosting until 2025. The decision set the stage for Allegiant Stadium to emerge as a frontrunner; 14 months later, the venue has now officially secured the league's flagship event.