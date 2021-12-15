Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 01:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

It's official: Super Bowl LVIII is headed to Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Wednesday that the sport's biggest spectacle will be held inside of Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Feb. 11, 2024.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Davis said in a statement. "Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl..The 2022 NFL draft.. And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It's only the beginning..

"But for now ... Las Vegas ... The Super Bowl is coming to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World!"

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that team owners were expected to approve the decision to host the big game in Las Vegas during their annual meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Davis' announcement confirms such a decision has been reached.

Originally slated to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Super Bowl LVIII had previously been without a home after a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras prevented the Saints' home stadium from hosting until 2025. The decision set the stage for Allegiant Stadium to emerge as a frontrunner; 14 months later, the venue has now officially secured the league's flagship event.

Plans are also in place for Allegiant Stadium to serve as the host site for the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 6, and 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns said in a statement Wednesday that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. If he produces two negative tests before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he would be cleared to coach.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW