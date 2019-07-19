Quinnen Williams does not report with Jets rookies

Williams' situation could play out similarly to last year's No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. The quarterback didn't report right away, missed the first few practices, caused his coach consternation, then arrived to much fanfare and all was forgotten. In the grand scheme of things, Darnold showed that even for a QB -- the most vital position -- missing the first couple of sessions isn't the end of the world. As with all things New York, however, if Williams no-shows, it will be made a big deal.