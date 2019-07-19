Quinnen Williams does not report with Jets rookies

Around the NFL

For a second straight season, the New York Jets did not see their top draft pick report right away.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams might not report with his rookie teammates. Per Rapoport, the team planned for Williams, who is still unsigned, to fly in Thursday, but the rookie was not on the flight. As of Friday evening, Williams had not showed.

Jets rookies reported Friday. Veterans report Wednesday, July 24.

Ex-Gang Green general manager Mike Maccagnan snatched up Williams with the third pick in April's draft. The Alabama product is a massive man with the potential to crush the pocket and stonewall runners behind the line of scrimmage.

Williams' situation could play out similarly to last year's No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. The quarterback didn't report right away, missed the first few practices, caused his coach consternation, then arrived to much fanfare and all was forgotten. In the grand scheme of things, Darnold showed that even for a QB -- the most vital position -- missing the first couple of sessions isn't the end of the world. As with all things New York, however, if Williams no-shows, it will be made a big deal.

With the rookie wage scale, contract disputes for first-year players have all but dissipated. The few areas where agents have some haggling power is over cash flow and offsets. It's unclear at this stage what is causing the holdup with Williams' contract.

Until the sides figure out the minutiae, as Jets rookies report for camp, the biggest name will not be in attendance.

