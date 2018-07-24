Sam Darnold not present for start of Jets training camp

The New York Jets' franchise-shifting quarterback is notably absent as rookies report for the opening of training camp.

Darnold is not among those first-year players present Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Until the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft reaches agreement on contract terms, he will not risk an injury in camp practices.

As Rapoport pointed out, that first practice isn't until Friday and veterans have yet to report for camp.

There's little call for panic at Florham Park, as extended holdouts are rare for first-round picks under the current collective bargaining agreement. As soon as the two sides find common ground on the contract's offset language, it's customary for the marquee draft pick to join his teammates before he falls too far behind.

In the meantime, any missed practice reps would seem to harm Darnold's chances of overtaking veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater in the race to climb the depth chart by the season opener.