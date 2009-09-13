Quick Take: Rams at Seahawks

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 12:24 PM

It was over when ...
Seahawks RB Julius Jones went untouched through the middle of the Rams defensive line for a 62-yard touchdown run. The score gave Seattle a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.

Game ball
John Carlson was the Seahawks' leading receiver last season and continued that trend Sunday. The second-year tight end established an early chemistry with QB Matt Hasselbeck and finished the game with six receptions for 95 yards, including two touchdowns.

Key stat
The Seahawks held the Rams to 77 rushing yards, including just 67 on 16 carries from Steven Jackson. The Rams recorded only four first downs on the ground.

Noteworthy
The Seahawks lost two of three starting linebackers. Leroy Hill left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury and did not return, while Lofa Tatupu left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. ... Rams CB Oshiomogho Atogwe intercepted Hasselbeck in the first quarter and now has 14 INTs since 2007, the most in the NFC in that time. ... The Seahawks have won six of their last seven home openers.

