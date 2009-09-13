Quick Take: Rams at Seahawks

Noteworthy

The Seahawks lost two of three starting linebackers. Leroy Hill left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury and did not return, while Lofa Tatupu left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. ... Rams CB Oshiomogho Atogwe intercepted Hasselbeck in the first quarter and now has 14 INTs since 2007, the most in the NFC in that time. ... The Seahawks have won six of their last seven home openers.