Quick Take: Giants (7-4) at Bears (5-6)

Last meeting
Last season the Bears defeated the Giants 38-20. Chicago scored four touchdowns in a 15-minute span, including a 108-yard missed field goal return by Devin Hester, which at the time was the longest play in NFL history.
At stake
The Giants have dropped two of their last three games but are still in a good position for a playoff spot entering a tough final stretch that includes games against the Eagles, Redskins and Patriots. The Bears sit at the bottom of the NFC North and hope the momentum gained from last week's comeback win can carry over and put the team back in the playoff discussion.
Key matchup
Bears LT John Tait vs. Giants DE Osi Umenyiora. The Bears passing game, which came to life last week after several drops and miscues, hovers around the middle of the pack. Tait has the task of keeping QB Rex Grossman on his feet by containing Umenyiora, who is tied for third in the NFL with 10 sacks, two of which he collected last week. The Giants lead the league with 38 sacks on the season.
Did you know?
Giants CB Aaron Ross leads NFC rookies with three INTs. ... Hester has five combined kick-return TDs this season, tying the single-season record he set last year.