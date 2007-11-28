Quick Take: Giants (7-4) at Bears (5-6)

Key matchup

Bears LT John Tait vs. Giants DE Osi Umenyiora. The Bears passing game, which came to life last week after several drops and miscues, hovers around the middle of the pack. Tait has the task of keeping QB Rex Grossman on his feet by containing Umenyiora, who is tied for third in the NFL with 10 sacks, two of which he collected last week. The Giants lead the league with 38 sacks on the season.