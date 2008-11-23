Quick Take: Fast start pushes Vikes past Jags

Key stat
The Vikings scored 17 points off three Jacksonville fumbles. The first two -- a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and another on the ensuing kickoff -- put the Jags into a 14-0 hole barely a minute into the game.
Noteworthy
The league's leading rusher, Adrian Peterson, did not enter the game until Minnesota's third series. He was being disciplined by coach Brad Childress for being late to a team meeting on Saturday. ... Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell, who had a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter, is 4-for-4 this season on field goal tries longer than 50 yards. ... Garrard took his first career loss in eight starts against an NFC opponent.