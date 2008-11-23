Quick Take: Fast start pushes Vikes past Jags

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 11:24 AM

It was over when ...
The Jaguars committed their fourth turnover with 4:05 left in the game. On fourth-and-3 from the Vikings 9-yard line and Jacksonville down 30-10, David Garrard's pass slipped through the hands of receiver Mike Walker and was intercepted by Vikings DB Benny Sapp.

Game ball
The Vikings forced two fumbles, sacked Garrard four times and intercepted him twice. The league's second-ranked rush defense also held Jacksonville to 35 yards on the ground. The Jaguars had been averaging 118 rushing yards a game.

Key stat
The Vikings scored 17 points off three Jacksonville fumbles. The first two -- a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and another on the ensuing kickoff -- put the Jags into a 14-0 hole barely a minute into the game.

Noteworthy
The league's leading rusher, Adrian Peterson, did not enter the game until Minnesota's third series. He was being disciplined by coach Brad Childress for being late to a team meeting on Saturday. ... Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell, who had a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter, is 4-for-4 this season on field goal tries longer than 50 yards. ... Garrard took his first career loss in eight starts against an NFC opponent.

