Quick Take: Bucs-Redskins

Josh Johnson completed just 40 percent of his passes in his first NFL action last week against the Giants.
(Paul Jasienski / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
Ronde Barber became the Buccaneers' all-time interceptions leader as Tampa Bay held off Washington, 19-13, in Week 12 of the 2007 season.
Streaks:
The Bucs have won the past three regular-season meetings and own a 9-8 overall series advantage, including the playoffs.
Last week:
Tampa Bay was completely shut down offensively in a 24-0 loss against the Giants. ... The Redskins became the first team to lose to the Lions since 2007 with a 19-14 defeat at Detroit.
Keep your eye on ...
Jim Zorn's decision-making: The Redskins' head coach is not afraid to gamble, but unfortunately his risks have not turned out well so far this season. He is feeling the heat after last Sunday's loss to the Lions and the pressure will be on him to make the right calls and secure a convincing victory over the winless Bucs.
Washington's defensive additions: The Redskins had the league's fourth-ranked defense last season and signed DT Albert Haynesworth, CB DeAngelo Hall and rookie DE/LB Brian Orakpo to big deals in the offseason. Those pickups were supposed to make an already effective defense even more formidable, but as it stands Washington's defense has fared far worse than last year, ranking 15th.
Josh Johnson's first start: After one of the worst offensive peformances in team history last week, Byron Leftwich will be replaced by Johnson as the team's starting QB. The second-year signal-caller out of San Diego is athletic and has good speed, but was a fourth-stringer opening the season.
Did you know?
The Buccaneers have 187 interceptions since 2000 -- the most in the NFC over that span. ... In five career games against the Redskins, Bucs WR Antonio Bryant averages 18 yards per catch. ... When QB Jason Campbell has at least a 100 passer rating, the Redskins are 5-1.