Quick Take: Bucs-Redskins

Jim Zorn's decision-making: The Redskins' head coach is not afraid to gamble, but unfortunately his risks have not turned out well so far this season. He is feeling the heat after last Sunday's loss to the Lions and the pressure will be on him to make the right calls and secure a convincing victory over the winless Bucs.

Washington's defensive additions: The Redskins had the league's fourth-ranked defense last season and signed DT Albert Haynesworth, CB DeAngelo Hall and rookie DE/LB Brian Orakpo to big deals in the offseason. Those pickups were supposed to make an already effective defense even more formidable, but as it stands Washington's defense has fared far worse than last year, ranking 15th.