Quick Take: Broncos (5-5) at Bears (4-6)

Key matchup

Bears left tackle John Tait vs. Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil. The Bears have done an average job protecting their quarterbacks, allowing 24 sacks so far this season. Tait is one of the leaders on the veteran offensive line and has the vital task of protecting Rex Grossman's blind side. Given Grossman's tendency to fumble -- he lost one last Sunday and lost five of his eight fumbles last season -- Tait has to help his quarterback out by keeping the opposition from having the chance to swipe at the ball from behind. The man best equipped to force such turnovers for Denver is Dumervil. He ranks third in the AFC with eight sacks and has caused three fumbles, recovering one. If he can beat Tait and get to Grossman, the Broncos' chances of winning figure to increase greatly.