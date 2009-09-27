Quick Take: Bengals-Steelers

Noteworthy

The Bengals beat the Steelers for the first time in six tries. ... Roethlisberger scored the 12th rushing TD of his career, which is the most by a quarterback in the NFL since 2004. ... With a catch in the second quarter, Steelers WR Hines Ward became the 21st player in NFL history to amass more than 800 receptions and 10,000 yards. ... The Steelers have lost their last three road games.