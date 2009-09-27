Quick Take: Bengals-Steelers

Published: Sep 27, 2009 at 12:40 PM

It was over when ...
Bengals QB Carson Palmer found Andre Caldwell in the end zone with 14 seconds left from 4 yards out to cap a 16-play, 71-yard drive that put the Bengals up by three after a successful two-point conversion. On the Steelers' ensuing drive, Ben Roethlisberger's heave downfield fell incomplete.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Cincinnati Bengals' 23-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game ball
On the Steelers' first series of the second half, Bengals CB Johnathan Joseph intercepted Roethlisberger's pass and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown. Pittsburgh's only turnover proved to the difference in the game.

Key stat
The Steelers scored on their first three drives, but faltered down the stretch, punting twice before Roethlisberger's final desperation throw. The Bengals, on the other hand, punted on their first three drives but finished strong, scoring touchdowns on two long drives in the fourth quarter.

Noteworthy
The Bengals beat the Steelers for the first time in six tries. ... Roethlisberger scored the 12th rushing TD of his career, which is the most by a quarterback in the NFL since 2004. ... With a catch in the second quarter, Steelers WR Hines Ward became the 21st player in NFL history to amass more than 800 receptions and 10,000 yards. ... The Steelers have lost their last three road games.

