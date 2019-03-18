QB-team fits after first wave of 2019 NFL free agency

Again, based on Casserly's reporting, we're including Rosen in this exercise. I could make a strong argument that the Redskins should do everything in their power to acquire Rosen because I believe he's better than any QB who will be available at Pick No. 15 in Round 1. However, the other team I would keep an eye on is New England. Not only would the Patriots land an heir apparent for Tom Brady, but they love a good deal and Rosen offers a tremendous value for a young quarterback in terms of the money attached to his contract (he has three years and $6.2 million remaining on his rookie deal). Plus, they have an ample amount of draft capital (12 total picks, tied for the most of any team). In my opinion, Rosen is worth the Patriots' first-round pick (32nd overall). I would trade it for him in a heartbeat. They would still have plenty of draft capital to move around the board, if they so desire, even if they swapped that selection.