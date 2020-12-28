Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start final game of 2020 season 

Doug Pederson will ride Jalen Hurts to the end of the 2020 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach announced the rookie would start the season finale on Sunday night's prime-time matchup against the Washington Football Team.

"I want to continue to evaluate," Pederson said of Hurts.

It was the obvious and logical move, even after Hurts turned the ball over three times and was shakier than previous starts in the Eagles' 37-17 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles need to see as much of Hurts in game-action as possible.

Pederson dismissed questions about Carson Wentz and Hurts' futures as the Eagles' season comes to a close after being eliminated from playoff contention.

"We're not there yet," the coach noted when asked who his QB of the future would be. Pederson added: "We'll answer that at a different time."