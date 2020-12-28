Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start final game of 2020 season 

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 01:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson will ride Jalen Hurts to the end of the 2020 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach announced the rookie would start the season finale on Sunday night's prime-time matchup against the Washington Football Team.

"I want to continue to evaluate," Pederson said of Hurts.

It was the obvious and logical move, even after Hurts turned the ball over three times and was shakier than previous starts in the Eagles' 37-17 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles need to see as much of Hurts in game-action as possible.

Pederson dismissed questions about Carson Wentz and Hurts' futures as the Eagles' season comes to a close after being eliminated from playoff contention.

"We're not there yet," the coach noted when asked who his QB of the future would be. Pederson added: "We'll answer that at a different time."

Pederson continues to be confident he'll return as the Eagles coach in 2021, despite a woefully disappointing and tumultuous season. If his belief holds true, how he handles the QB situation moving into the offseason will be the biggest task of his tenure.

Related Content

news

Kingsbury: Cardinals 'hopeful' Kyler Murray (leg) can play in Week 17

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an early-week assessment of the leg injury QB Kyler Murray he suffered in the team's Week 16 loss.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns' close contacts could return Thursday if they test negative

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said none of the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts have tested positive, and they will have a chance to return Thursday.
news

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2020 season

Here are the complete NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2020 season.
news

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after two seasons

The Washington Football Team didn't want to wait until 2021 to wash its hands of Dwayne Haskins. Washington released the former first-round quarterback on Monday.
news

Ron Rivera 'optimistic' about Alex Smith's chances of playing in Week 17

The Washington Football Team can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 17 and coach Ron Rivera is optimistic that Alex Smith will be back.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant has been ruled out of Week 17's must-win game after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Doug Pederson 'fully confident' he'll be back as Eagles coach in 2021

Though the Eagles are knocked out of the playoffs in a putrid NFC East, coach Doug Pederson said he's "fully confident" that he will be back in Philly next season.
news

Colts need help making playoffs after second-half 'rut' in loss to Steelers

The Colts were on their way to making the playoffs but then they gave up a first-half lead and lost to the Steelers. Coach Frank Reich called their second-half play a rut.
news

What to watch for in Bills-Patriots on 'Monday Night Football'

Having already clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) enter the final Monday Night Football game of the season no longer looking like the "little brother." A win over the New England Patriots (6-8) would be a form of poetic justice Buffalo hasn't experienced in quite some time.
news

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Titans in the Packers' 40-14 blowout win. 
news

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future in 2020, Taylor Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU. Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW