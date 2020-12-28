Doug Pederson 'fully confident' he'll be back as Eagles coach in 2021

In a historically bad season in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the division eliminated from contention before Week 17.

The circumstances surrounding Philly's four-win season, which officially ended all hopes of sneaking into the playoffs with a blowout 37-17 loss to rival Dallas on Sunday, can't sit well with owner Jeffery Lurie.

Despite winning the Eagles' first Super Bowl and conquering the NFC East two of the past four years, Pederson's future with the club remains a talking point in Philadelphia.

During his weekly Monday morning hit SportsRadio 94WIP, Pederson made it clear he expects to be back next season.

"I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021," Pederson said, via Radio.com. "The thing I'm most proud of this football team, we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I've been here and that's pretty good. We have won a championship here. We have gone through a season where a lot of our veteran guys are not playing due to injury. We are playing with a lot of young players.

"There is always going to be evaluation in the offseason and my job is evaluated as well. I fully expected to be the coach next season and I welcome the opportunity to get things right, get things fixed and take this team into next season."

Being the first team in a putrid NFC East to be eliminated isn't a good look for Pederson. That Lurie hasn't come out to unequivocally state that the Super Bowl-winning coach will be back has allowed the questions about Pederson's future to fester with every failure.