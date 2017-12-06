QB Index, Week 14: Ben Roethlisberger, Phil Rivers up

The defining play of McCown's season was his 69-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson, complete with his backyard point for Anderson to go deep, seconds before welcoming a hit from an oncoming defender like a man seeking out pain. McCown has been making these types of plays since he was playing for Dave McGinnis in Arizona a decade and a half ago, but he's never strung an entire season like this one together. For it to happen at 38 years old on this Jets team is a testament to perseverance and pretty cool to witness. Chris Wesseling's Making the Leap piece was finally right!