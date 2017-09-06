QB Index, Week 1: Dak Prescott demands your respect

This season, Prescott can end that disrespectful nonsense for good. The Cowboys will ask him to do more, and he's shown every indication he can handle the extra responsibility. Even a modest second-year leap in his development could elevate him to the ranks of the game's great players, a development no one, least of all the Cowboys, saw coming at this time last year. (Jerry Jones famously regretted not trading up for Paxton Lynch and also tried to nab Connor Cook.) Prescott is the young quarterback most likely to crack into the Brady-Rodgers hegemony at the position, yet he's seemingly hiding in plain sight, without top billing even in his own town. He can change that starting Sunday night against the rival Giants.