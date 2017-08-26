Tom Brady, others react to Julian Edelman's torn ACL

News of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's season-ending ACL tear struck a nerve throughout the National Football League on Saturday.

Players from across the league offered their thoughts and well wishes for the injured two-time Super Bowl champion:

Gladiator ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Let's hope for the best for my brother @Edelman11. Get well soon my friend. #JE11 #Eichhörnchen â Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) August 26, 2017

Damn hate to see that happen. I'm praying for a fast recovery for @edelman11 ! Hard worker and great competitor. â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 26, 2017

Hoping for a speedy recovery, one of the hardest workers and competitors in our league! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @Edelman11 â Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) August 26, 2017

Hate to see guys go down, especially ACLs. Praying for you homie @Edelman11 â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 26, 2017

Praying for my guy @Edelman11 â Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) August 26, 2017

Noooooo, man this sucks! One of the hardest working guys I knowâ¦ Heal up quickly ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Q6lzFCjbYU â Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) August 26, 2017

Don't make no sense man... prayers up ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/bcD7YU1IYa â Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) August 26, 2017