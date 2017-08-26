Tom Brady, others react to Julian Edelman's torn ACL

News of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's season-ending ACL tear struck a nerve throughout the National Football League on Saturday.
Players from across the league offered their thoughts and well wishes for the injured two-time Super Bowl champion:
Any alley, any trench, on any field...I fight with my brother. Always. @Edelman11 #gottabelieve #warrior #je11inc® pic.twitter.com/RPrvKLZVF7â Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) August 26, 2017
Let's hope for the best for my brother @Edelman11. Get well soon my friend. #JE11 #Eichhörnchenâ Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) August 26, 2017
Damn hate to see that happen. I'm praying for a fast recovery for @edelman11 ! Hard worker and great competitor.â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 26, 2017
Hoping for a speedy recovery, one of the hardest workers and competitors in our league! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @Edelman11â Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) August 26, 2017
Hate to see guys go down, especially ACLs. Praying for you homie @Edelman11â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 26, 2017
Praying for you @Edelman11â MichaelFloyd (@MichaelMFloyd) August 26, 2017
Praying for my guy @Edelman11â Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) August 26, 2017
Noooooo, man this sucks! One of the hardest working guys I knowâ¦ Heal up quickly ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Q6lzFCjbYUâ Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) August 26, 2017
Don't make no sense man... prayers up ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/bcD7YU1IYaâ Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) August 26, 2017
Praying for a speedy recovery. I've heard and saw you first hand working hard. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@Edelman11â Shane Wynn (@SHANEWYNN4) August 26, 2017
