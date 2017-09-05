Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game ban upheld, will play vs. Giants

An arbitrator has upheld Ezekiel Elliott's entire six-game NFL suspension after denying his appeal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Although the suspension was upheld, the NFL is allowing the Dallas Cowboys running back to play Sunday against the New York Giants due to the timing of the decision, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson's decision comes after last week's three-day appeal hearing that included sworn testimony from the Dallas Cowboys running back regarding domestic violence accusations made against him last year. The NFL suspended Elliott last month for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In a statement released shortly after the arbitration ruling was made public, Elliott's attorneys said they "are extremely disappointed" with Henderson's ruling.

"The only just decision was to overturn the suspension in its entirety," his attorneys stated.

Last week, the NFL Players Association filed a petition with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas last week seeking to void the suspension. It also filed a temporary restraining order motion against Henderson's appeal decision. U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant III will determine if the suspension can be postponed while he reviews the petition. Mazzant III will make a ruling by 5 p.m. CT Friday.

If Mazzant III does not grant the NFLPA's TRO request, Elliott's suspension would begin Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

The NFL filed a motion to dismiss the petition on Monday, claiming the union made "an improper race to the courthouse" and arguing the NFLPA's motion is premature because the arbitrator has not ruled yet and thus, the court must dismiss the case, according to court records obtained by NFL.com.

The NFLPA's request alleges the Henderson-led appeal process has "deprived the union and Elliott of fundamental fairness." Among other things, the petition alleges the league deliberately hid critical information from Elliott and the union that could have been used to exonerate him. It claims the NFL's lead investigator on the case, Kia Roberts, found the woman who accused Elliott wasn't credible and there was insufficient corroborating evidence to support any discipline.

"They're trying to create a grand conspiracy story where none exists," league spokesman Joe Lockhart told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday.

Lockhart also disputed key aspects of a report by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram last week: that Lisa Friel, the league's senior vice president of investigations, barred Roberts from the meeting in which Friel recommended a six-game suspension to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; and that Roberts testified in the appeal hearing that she recommended no discipline.

Elliott, 22, was never charged and he has denied wrongdoing. When Elliott's original suspension was announced, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said independent advisers who reviewed the evidence gathered by the league "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. [Tiffany] Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Elliott has been taking part in team meetings and walkthroughs this week as the Cowboys prepare for their season opener. He attended Tuesday's court hearing at Paul Brown District Court in Sherman, Texas, roughly 50 miles away from the team practice facility in Frisco.