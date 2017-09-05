Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott will practice until told otherwise

As Ezekiel Elliott awaits word on his suspension appeal, and the NFL and NFLPA ramp up their legal battle, the Dallas Cowboys will practice.

While questions swirl regarding Elliot's availability for Sunday night versus the New York Giants, coach Jason Garrett said he plans to prepare as if the NFL's leading rusher from a year ago will be on the field.

"We're just going to prepare for the Giants, and Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to," Garrett said, via ESPN.com. "And the other guys will get ready to play."

While the Cowboys believe arbitrator Harold Henderson must rule by 4 p.m. ET today or Elliott plays Sunday, a league source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero there is no deadline.

The NFL filed a motion on Monday night to dismiss the NFLPA petition for a temporary restraining order on the six-game suspension.

Elliott missed most of last week's practices while attending his two-and-a-half-day suspension appeal hearing.

"I think Zeke has done an excellent job focusing on what he needs to do to get himself ready to play," Garrett said. "I think our team has done that and just a normal day. We came in and we had meeting and walk-through on Saturday and he was part of it, our whole team was a part of it, and again, our preparation for the Giants is begun."