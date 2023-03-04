Around the NFL

QB Carson Wentz determined to continue playing, open to contribute in various roles

Mar 04, 2023
A fourth franchise in four seasons is on Carson Wentz' wish list.

Wentz is determined to continue his playing career and the quarterback is open to various roles that could help a team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Rapoport added Wentz was in Indianapolis on Friday night with his agents as he's looking to find his next suitor to play an eighth NFL season.

Wentz was released on Monday by the Washington Commanders, bringing about the third consecutive offseason in which the former No. 2 overall pick has been jettisoned from the team he played the previous season with.

Wentz, 30, is a free agent and can be signed at any time (due to his release he does not have to wait until the new league year on March 15).

Different this offseason is that Wentz was released after he was previously traded from the Eagles, who drafted him as their franchise QB of the future in 2016, to the Colts in the 2021 offseason, and then shipped from Indy to Washington last offseason.

Evidenced by the Commanders cutting bait rather than chumming the waters, Wentz' suitors have grown fewer and fewer for three straight offseasons.

Wentz' openness to participate in various roles indicates his self-awareness about where his career's at and that he'd be willing to be a backup and perhaps offer help to teams in certain packages, as a role QB of sorts. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Wentz, who has 10 career rushing touchdowns and 123 first-down runs on 337 carries, is an underrated short-yardage runner and if open to it could possibly provide a helping hand to a younger QB, given all the ups and downs of his tumultuous career.

During an injury-shortened 2017 campaign, Wentz looked every bit like a franchise quarterback as he got the Eagles started on their road to a Super Bowl.

Injuries continued to be an issue and then his play faltered with his time in Philly coming to a close in a disastrous 2020 season.

Those struggles continued in 2021 with the Colts, but the Commanders threw his career a lifeline in 2022. Once more though, injuries and shoddy play colored Wentz' season.

In 2022, Wentz went 2-5 as the Washington starter with 1,755 yards passing (219 per game), 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Over 93 career games, he's thrown for 22,129 yards, 151 touchdowns, 66 interceptions and gone 46-45-1 as a starter.

It's next door to certain that Wentz' days as a starter are done, but he's not ready to call it a career and appears ready to help the next club that gives him a contract in any way that he can.

