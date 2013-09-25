Q&A: Jeff Miller says NFL proud of Health & Safety Report's breadth

I think you're going to see more results from many of the initiatives that we have invested in. I cite, for example, the scientific research, the commitment that the league has made for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. That's $30 million being spent to study brain science. We'll begin to see specific research projects engaged in, and hopefully positive results come from that over the next couple of years. Similarly, we have a $60 million initiative with GE called the Head Health Initiative of which Under Armour is also a part. And over the next year or two, I think we will see scientific advancement in how you diagnose a concussion and how you predict proper treatment. Also, we'll see some innovations over how to better protect the brain. I think over the next year or two, we'll see significant advances that really are the benefits of the investments that the league has made. Now that's just on the scientific research side. I think the culture change, which is a term we use for how the game is played at all levels, will advance as well. Part of that is through the education and communication that the league is engaged in. And part of that is through our engagement with USA Football's Heads Up Football program to make sure that the sport is taught properly at all levels. So culture change is something that is probably difficult to measure on a day-to-day basis, but over time I think we will see that there will be significant advances made in that area as well.