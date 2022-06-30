Around the NFL

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Published: Jun 30, 2022 at 02:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Punter Bradley Pinion has already found a new home.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Pinion is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Pinion last week after selecting Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the draft.

Pinion played through hip issues (torn hip labrum and hip impingement) in 2021, recording a career-low in yards per punt average (42.5) in 15 games.

The 28-year-old is fully healthy now, per Pelissero, and joins the rival Falcons. Before adding Pinion, the Falcons had undrafted Dom Maggio, who hasn't punted in a regular-season game after a four-year career at Wake Forest (2016-2019), and undrafted rookie Seth Vernon.

Atlanta cycled through punters last year, with Dustin Colquitt, Thomas Morstead and Cameron Nizialek, each compiling 18-plus punts for the Falcons. The Pinion signing is a move to stabilize the position.

