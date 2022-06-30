Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Punter Bradley Pinion has already found a new home.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Pinion is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Pinion last week after selecting Jake Camarda in the fourth round of the draft.

Pinion played through hip issues (torn hip labrum and hip impingement) in 2021, recording a career-low in yards per punt average (42.5) in 15 games.

The 28-year-old is fully healthy now, per Pelissero, and joins the rival Falcons. Before adding Pinion, the Falcons had undrafted Dom Maggio, who hasn't punted in a regular-season game after a four-year career at Wake Forest (2016-2019), and undrafted rookie Seth Vernon.